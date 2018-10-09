Sports

Boost for ONE Championship

Oct 09, 2018 06:00 am

ONE Championship announced yesterday that it has closed a US$166 million (S$230m) Series D financing round led by Sequoia Capital.

New investors, including Temasek, Greenoaks Capital and other leading institutional investors, also participated in the round.

The mixed martial art (MMA) promotion now has a total capital base that exceeds US$250m. This equity investment further solidifies ONE's position in Asia's sports media industry.

ONE's Heart of the Lion event in Singapore on Nov 9 will see Angela Lee attempt to become its first female two-division champion.

