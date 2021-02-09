Borden Eagle donates $200,000 to Singapore Badminton Association

Borden Eagle Group director Adam Yeo (third from far left) presents a $200,000 cheque to Singapore Badminton Association president Lawrence Leow at the launch of the EagleCares Badminton Programme.

Local company Borden Eagle Group and the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) launched an initiative to benefit less-privileged children in Singapore on Tuesday (Feb 9).

The makers of Eagle Brand medicated oil presented SBA president Lawrence Leow with a $200,000 cheque at a ceremony commemorating the brand’s 100th anniversary at the Singapore Sports Hub’s OCBC Arena, where President Halimah Yacob was the guest of honour.

The money will go towards funding the EagleCares Badminton Programme and supporting the SBA’s other development programmes.

The EagleCares Badminton Programme aims to bring the sport to children who are residents in participating children’s home, such as Jamiyah Children’s Home and the Salvation Army’s Gracehaven and Haven.

Participants, who will enjoy monthly two-hour sessions, will also receive badminton apparel and equipment. National shuttlers such as men’s world No. 39 Loh Kean Yew will be involved in the programme.

Said Loh: “We were all kids once and we all know the importance of having a good mentor. Not just to introduce the finer points of the sport but to also be that listening ear and that pillar of support.

“Hopefully, by our interactions with the kids, we can inspire them to be the best versions of themselves, and perhaps, even persuade a few to pursue the sport seriously.”

Borden chief executive Christel Leong added: “Beyond our products, we also want to find other ways to give back to the community.

“The EagleCares Badminton Programme is a great opportunity to do so. It allows us to make a meaningful impact to less-privileged children in the community.

“In addition to badminton, the programme gives the children access to national athletes where they can hear the athletes’ stories, their highs and their lows, how the athletes persevere and work hard to excel, and be inspired.”