Bowlers up for World Cup challenge

Singapore bowlers Daphne Tan and Darren Ong have emerged as the Republic's representatives for the QubicaAMF World Cup in Las Vegas from Nov 4 to 11.

Tan, 28, and Ong, 22, topped their respective roll-offs and are now raring to do the country proud against the best bowlers in the world.

Tan, who was part of the 2014 Asian Games women's team-event winning side, and also captured the Brunswick Ballmaster Open last year, has more than proven herself on the global platform, but the QubicaAMF World Cup might be her toughest challenge yet.

She said: “I’ve always thought that in order to succeed, it’s vital to always believe in myself. I feel privileged to be given a chance to represent Singapore and will do my best to do my country proud.”

Ong, who was a member of the men's squad that won the team gold medal at last year's SEA Games, is undaunted by the fact that no Singapore male bowler has won the QubicaAMF World Cup.

He said: “It doesn’t matter if we’ve never won it, I’ll be going into the tournament with confidence instilled from all the faith placed in me by my peers, family and friends. I’ve trained to never give up, no matter the situation, even with my back against the wall.”

Singapore have had champions in this competition twice before, both coming from the women’s division. Jasmine Yeong-Nathan became the Republic's first winner in 2008, before Shayna Ng followed suit in 2012, setting a pinfall record in the process.