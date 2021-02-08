Boxing great Leon Spinks dies at 67
Leon Spinks, who pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in boxing history in 1978 by defeating Muhammad Ali to take the undisputed world heavyweight title, has died at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer.
He passed away with only a few close friends and family present due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Spinks rose to fame winning the light-heavyweight gold medal for the United States at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, before shocking the boxing world just two years later when he defeated Ali in a split decision. - REUTERS
