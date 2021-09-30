Sports

Boxing great Pacquiao retires, eyes presidency

Sep 30, 2021 06:00 am

Philippine boxing legend and 2022 presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao said yesterday that he is hanging up his gloves after a glittering decades-long career in the ring.

The eight-division world champion and senator, who has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble to replace President Rodrigo Duterte, said quitting the sport that had lifted him out of poverty was the "hardest decision" of his life.

"It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over," Pacquiao, 42, said in a video message on Twitter that quickly went viral.

Considered one of the best boxers of all time, he ends his career with a 62-8 win-loss record and two draws. - AFP

Athletics

GE Women's Run to have elite category

Related Stories

Usyk thwarts heavyweight champ Joshua, who vows to fight back

S’porean wrestler Sean Tan wins 1st WWE bout

Biles blasts FBI, US officials for failing to act against sexual abuse

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS