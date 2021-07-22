Brisbane to stage 2032 Olympics

Brisbane will host the 2032 summer Olympics, after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) overwhelmingly approved its nomination in a vote yesterday, with Australia's prime minister hailing it as a historic moment.

Brisbane becomes the third Australian city to get the Games after Melbourne in 1956 and Sydney in 2000.

Queensland's state capital had been the preferred host, chosen in February, and had earned the nod of the IOC's executive board last month, essentially securing the Games.

"It is first of all the passion and love for sport which the Aussies demonstrated," IOC president Thomas Bach said of the winning project.

"Second, it is... in line with the IOC reforms, for sustainable Games in every respect. Today's vote is a vote of trust."

The selection of Brisbane, which got 72 of 77 eligible votes from IOC members, means Australia becomes only the second country in the world, after the United States, to stage the summer Olympics in three different cities.

"It's a historic day not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for the entire country," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. "Only global cities can secure the Olympic Games - so this is fitting recognition for Brisbane's standing."