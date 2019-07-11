Sports

British Grand Prix to run till 2024

Jul 11, 2019 06:00 am

Silverstone will continue to host the British Grand Prix, a home race for five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, beyond this weekend as part of a new deal, Formula One announced yesterday.

The new contract, presented by F1 chairman Chase Carey and Silverstone management at a news conference at the circuit in central England, will run until 2024.

Silverstone had activated a break clause in 2017, under which this year would have been the circuit's last GP.

They felt the terms of the previous contract were not financially viable. - REUTERS

Max Verstappen's gearbox issue averted by alert adviser
Sports

Gearbox issue averted by alert adviser

Related Stories

Red Bull boss tips Max Verstappen to shine in 2020

Take a virtual ride in Max Verstappen’s Red Bull

Ferrari insist stewards are wrong to uphold Max Verstappen's victory

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

MOTORSPORTS