British Grand Prix to run till 2024

Silverstone will continue to host the British Grand Prix, a home race for five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, beyond this weekend as part of a new deal, Formula One announced yesterday.

The new contract, presented by F1 chairman Chase Carey and Silverstone management at a news conference at the circuit in central England, will run until 2024.

Silverstone had activated a break clause in 2017, under which this year would have been the circuit's last GP.