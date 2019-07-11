British Grand Prix to run till 2024
Silverstone will continue to host the British Grand Prix, a home race for five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, beyond this weekend as part of a new deal, Formula One announced yesterday.
The new contract, presented by F1 chairman Chase Carey and Silverstone management at a news conference at the circuit in central England, will run until 2024.
Silverstone had activated a break clause in 2017, under which this year would have been the circuit's last GP.
They felt the terms of the previous contract were not financially viable. - REUTERS
