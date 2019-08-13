Bronze for Singapore’s tchoukball teams

The Singapore men's and women's teams, who are both ranked world No. 3, finished third at the World Tchoukball Championships in Malaysia over the weekend.

Players from both sides had to foot the bulk of the costs to compete at the Nilai Indoor Stadium in Negeri Sembilan.

The women, who lost to eventual champions Taiwan 62-54 in the semi-finals, clinched the bronze by defeating Switzerland 46-33.

The men pipped Macau 53-50 in the third-placing match after a 55-53 semi-final defeat by world No. 2 Italy, who lost to Taiwan in the final.