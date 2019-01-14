Buzzer shot ruled out, Slingers beaten by Vampire

The crowd at the OCBC Arena erupted as Singapore Slingers centre John Fields looked to have made the game-tying basket right at the final buzzer of the Asean Basketball League match against Mono Vampire yesterday.

But, to the disappointment of the home bench and fans, the umpires ruled that he had executed his shot after the clock ran out.

And it was the visitors who celebrated their first away win in the 81-79 victory, even though they remained ninth in the 10-team ABL with a 2-8 win-loss record.

The hosts had only themselves to blame after they let slip seven-point leads on a few occasions.

Despite their opponents' late surge to go 72-71 up midway through the final period, the Slingers must have fancied their chances after Mono Vampire's influential centre Malcolm White fouled out with 23 points and seven rebounds with more than four minutes to play.

But Neo Beng Siang's men just could not take capitalise on the advantage. They play against CLS Knights Indonesia in Surabaya on Sunday. - DAVID LEE