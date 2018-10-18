Canadian athlete asks Wada to allow cannabis use

With Canada legalising marijuana yesterday, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) should remove cannabis from its banned list of drugs, says Canadian Ross Rebagliati, whose 1998 Olympic snowboard gold medal was taken away after he tested positive for the drug then subsequently returned on a technicality.

Wada, which fights the use of drugs in sport, continues to ban the recreational drug while Canadians are preparing to light up without fear of breaking the law.

For athletes, the dread of being busted for smoking a joint remains, with cannabinoids such as cannabis, hashish and marijuana banned from in-competition use.