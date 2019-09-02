Charles Leclerc dedicates his first F1 win to friend who died in crash

Charles Leclerc says he won't be able to enjoy his first F1 victory, as his friend Anthoine Hubert, a Formula 2 driver, died in a crash on Saturday.

The Ferrari driver led almost the entire race from pole to hold off Mercedes' defending five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's dramatic late charge by one second.

His landmark success came a day after the death of 22-year-old Frenchman Hubert in Saturday's tragic Formula Two race.

Leclerc was quick to express his emotions as he steered back to the "parc fermee", his steering wheel sporting a simple message 'RIP Tonio".

BELGIAN GP RESULTS (Top 5) 1 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1hr 23min 45.710 sec 2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.981s 3 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) +12.585s 4 Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) +26.422s 5 Alexander Albon (Red Bull) +81.325s DRIVER STANDINGS (Top 5) 1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 268 points 2 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 203 pts 3 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 181 pts 4 Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 169 pts 5 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 157 pts CONSTRUCTOR (Top 5) 1 Mercedes 471 points 2 Ferrari 326 pts 3 Red Bull 254 pts 4 McLaren 82 pts 5 Toro Rosso 51 pts

"My first victory in F1 and this one is for Anthoine," he said on the team radio. "It feels good, but it's difficult to enjoy on a weekend like this. But thanks guys, you are the best - it's a dream come true."

Leclerc said he felt he could not enjoy his long-awaited first win.

"It has been a very difficult weekend since Saturday - I have lost a friend and I want to dedicate this victory to him. We grew up together and my first race I did it with Anthoine, Esteban (Ocon) and Pierre (Gasly).

"It's just a shame what happened yesterday. I cannot enjoy my first victory, but it will definitely be a memory I will keep forever."

Valtteri Bottas took third in the other Mercedes, ahead of last year's winner Sebastian Vettel in the other Ferrari.

Hamilton's strong finish almost carried him to within reach of a stunning late win, but the result still enabled him to enlarge his lead in the title race to 65 points ahead of Bottas.

"I gave it everything that I had," said Hamilton.

"It was a really difficult race and the Ferraris were just too fast on the straights. Congratulations to Charles for his first win - he's had it coming all year."

Red Bull new boy Alex Albon came home fifth for Red Bull, after British rookie Lando Norris's McLaren had stopped with one lap remaining, ahead of Sergio Perez of Racing Point, Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso and Nico Huelkenberg of Renault.