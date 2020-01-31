Cherry on the cake for Cherie Tan, who’s named Bowler of the Year

Cherie Tan (right) picked up the SBF's Bowler of the Year award for the fourth time last night, while Arianne Tay was named Young Bowler of the Year.

National bowler Cherie Tan added another accolade to mark a stellar 2019, after being named the Singapore Bowling Federation (SBF) Bowler of the Year at its annual Chinese New Year/Awards Celebration dinner last night.

This was Tan's second gong in a month and her fourth time picking up the association's Bowler of the Year award.

Two weeks ago, she had become the first Singaporean to be named the World Bowling Athlete of the Year for 2019.

While she was glad to be recognised for her achievements, the 31-year-old was quick to add that it's time to put 2019 behind her.

She was already looking ahead to the new season, with July's Asian Bowling Championships on her mind, after receiving the trophy from SBF president Jessie Phua and Canon Singapore president and CEO Noriko Gunji during the dinner at the OCBC Centre's Peach Garden restaurant.

Tan said: "I'm honoured to be given the award and thankful for the support SBF and SSI (Singapore Sport Institute) have given me. It won't be easy to top 2019, but that's not on my to-do list.

"Now, I want to start 2020 on a clean slate, focus on my process and see where it takes me."

Tan had a stupendous 2019.

Last August, she became the first Singaporean to win the Masters title in the World Bowling women's championships, before becoming the first Asian to clinch the Professional Women's Bowling Association Players Championship the following month.

GOLDEN YEAR

Last month, she won the SEA Games women's team gold with Shayna Ng, New Hui Fen and Daphne Tan in Manila, before bagging the Storm-Domino's Pizza Cup in South Korea.

Meanwhile, budding kegler Arianne Tay was named the Youth Bowler of the Year after a breakthrough season.

The 15-year-old won her first senior international open title last year when she captured the Kaohsiung International Open Bowling Championship.