China to face Thailand in semis
Defending champions China will face dark horses Thailand in the last four of the Uber Cup after a dramatic day in the women's badminton event yesterday.
China recovered from a nervy start to overcome Denmark 3-1, while Thailand made the final four only after ousting Indonesia 3-2 in a tight contest.
Heavyweights Japan and South Korea complete the semi-final line-up.
South Korea struggled to get started against Canada, but eked out three wins to beat their unfancied opponents 3-1.
Japan also clawed back to beat Taiwan 3-1. - AFP
