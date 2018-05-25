China to face Thailand in semis

Defending champions China will face dark horses Thailand in the last four of the Uber Cup after a dramatic day in the women's badminton event yesterday.

China recovered from a nervy start to overcome Denmark 3-1, while Thailand made the final four only after ousting Indonesia 3-2 in a tight contest.

Heavyweights Japan and South Korea complete the semi-final line-up.

South Korea struggled to get started against Canada, but eked out three wins to beat their unfancied opponents 3-1.