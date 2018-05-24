China, Japan in quarter-finals

China and Japan breezed into the quarter-finals of the Thomas and Uber Cups with unblemished records yesterday, making their case as the main rivals for the men and women's badminton tournaments in Bangkok.

Desperate to regain the Thomas Cup, China's men have taken every point from their opponents.

Olympic star Chen Long is leading from the front with three wins, helping them whitewash Australia, France and India 5-0.

The women's side, defending champions who have conceded the Uber Cup only one since 1998, edged out Indonesia 3-2 to keep their clean record into the knockout rounds.

Top seeds Japan are in menacing form, swatting away India yesterday 5-0.