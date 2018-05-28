China regain Thomas Cup

China's men took home the Thomas Cup yesterday, clawing back to beat Japan 3-1 and compensate for their early exit in 2016.

Boasting some of the world's best players, China were the favourites despite not having won the championship since 2012.

Yesterday's contest at Bangkok's Impact Arena did not disappoint, with Japan's flashy left-hander Kento Momota stunning world No. 5 Chen Long 21-9, 21-18 in the opener.

China's deep bench rallied after the stunning loss, with world No. 3 doubles pair Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan levelling the contest.

Singles star Shi Yuqi, 22, continued the momentum by defeating Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-12, 21-17.

World No. 4 doubles pair Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen then helped China clinch the title by beating Keigo Sonoda and Yuta Watanabe 17-21, 21-19, 22-20.