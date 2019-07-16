China sweep seven gold medals in diving

China's all-conquering divers made it seven out of seven at the world championships yesterday, after Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen won the men's 10m synchro platform final.

The pair topped a quality field in Gwangju, South Korea, with a total of 486.93 points, ahead of Russia's Viktor Minibaev and Aleksandr Bondar (444.60) and Britain's Tom Daley and Matthew Lee (425.91).

Earlier yesterday, favourites Shi Tingmao and Wang Han won China's sixth diving gold after emerging triumphant in the women's three-metre synchro springboard final.

UNERRING

Olympic champion Shi and reigning 3m mixed synchro world champion Wang blew away a top field with a performance of unerring precision.

They scored a total of 342.00 points - more than 30 clear of their nearest rivals.

Canada's Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini Beaulieu took silver, and Mexican pair Paola Espinosa Sanchez and Melany Hernandez Torres the bronze.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, China swept a remarkable seven of eight gold medals.

They dominated again at the last world championships in Budapest two years ago, scooping eight of the 13 titles on offer.