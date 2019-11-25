China's Sun Yingsha, Xu Xin clinch Seamaster T2 Diamond S'pore titles
China's world No. 3 paddler Sun Yingsha won the Seamaster T2 Diamond Singapore women's final last night by pipping Japan's world No. 7 Mima Ito 4-3 (11-7, 11-3, 6-11, 7-11, 5-3, 3-5, 5-4).
It was a tight battle between the 19-year-olds at Our Tampines Hub, but Sun did enough to bag the US$100,000 (S$136,000) prize money.
In the men's final, China's world No. 2 Xu Xin, 29, trounced 18-year-old Taiwanese Lin Yun-ju 4-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6) in less than 24 minutes to take the US$100,000 cheque.
Singapore's Mark and Timothy Lee so close to bronze
Singapore's diving duo Mark and Timothy Lee were just 2.91 points away from a bronze medal at yesterday's Fina Diving Grand Prix at OCBC Aquatic Centre.
Russia's Evgenii and Vlacheslav Novoselov edged out the Lees in the battle for third spot of the men's synchronised 3m springboard by garnering 390.12 points.
France's Gwendal Bisch and Alexis Jandard clinched the gold with 406.38 points, pipping China's Tai Xiaohu and Zhang Chao by 2.13 points.
That was the only gold China failed to win in four events yesterday.
LA Lakers' winning run continues
LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers stretched their NBA winning streak to seven games with a 109-108 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies yesterday morning (Singapore time).
James scored 30 points and pulled down six rebounds and Anthony Davis added 22 points and blocked five shots as the Lakers rallied late to snatch the win.
The San Antonio Spurs ended their eight-loss run with a 111-104 victory over the New York Knicks. - AFP
SELECTED RESULTS: Atlanta 116 Toronto 119, Milwaukee 104 Detroit 90
