China's Sun Yingsha, Xu Xin clinch Seamaster T2 Diamond S'pore titles

Singapore's diving duo Mark and Timothy Lee were just 2.91 points away from a bronze medal at yesterday's Fina Diving Grand Prix at OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Russia's Evgenii and Vlacheslav Novoselov edged out the Lees in the battle for third spot of the men's synchronised 3m springboard by garnering 390.12 points.

France's Gwendal Bisch and Alexis Jandard clinched the gold with 406.38 points, pipping China's Tai Xiaohu and Zhang Chao by 2.13 points.

That was the only gold China failed to win in four events yesterday.