Chinese GP pushed back due to virus

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in the country, organisers said yesterday.

The race was originally set to be held in Shanghai on April 19, but governing body FIA and Formula One said in a statement that they had jointly decided to postpone it.

"All parties will take time to study the viability of potential alternative dates for the Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve," it said.