Chong Wei bags record 12th Malaysia Open title

Malaysia's badminton star Lee Chong Wei beat young Japanese shuttler Kento Momota 21-17, 23-21 yesterday to grab the Malaysia Open title for a historic 12th time.

The home favourite Lee executed a sensational attack strategy that left the rising star Momota flat footed, bringing an abrupt end to his 21-match winning run.

Lee, 35, won in 71 minutes to avenge his defeat by Momota, 23, in the semi-finals of the Asian Championships in April. In the process, he also bagged the US$49,000 (S$66,800) prize money.

"There was some pressure for me to win this tournament," Lee said.

"Now I have won the Malaysia Open for the 12th time. I hope this will encourage me to do well at the world championships and Asian Games."

Lee, ranked world No. 6, left Momota hapless with his sharp overhead drives to take the opening game 21-17 in 30 minutes.

Momota was left bewildered at times, but recovered in the second game with similar powerful overhead smashes.

Momota was full of praise for Lee.

"Even though he is 12 to 13-years older, he is a strong player and still dominates men's badminton."