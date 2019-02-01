Christian Lee achieves two major milestones

Christian Lee kicked off the year in style.

Earlier this month at ONE: Eternal Glory, the Singaporean defeated the Philippines’ Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly via first-round TKO.

That stoppage victory, his 11th, set a new record for most finishes in ONE Championship history.

This win also proved to be particularly sweet for the 20-year-old because he lost to Kelly via disqualification in their first encounter back in September.

“I planned for it to go down exactly how it happened,” Lee explained.

“We went in there with the same game plan as the first fight, but I just wanted to make sure there was no chance of getting disqualified. I went in, I took him down, I kept him there, and I pounded him out for the victory.”

Aside from this huge win, “The Warrior” also celebrated another big moment in his life when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend.

Now newly engaged and riding a two-bout win streak, the featherweight’s confidence is at an all-time high going forward into the rest of the year.

“It’s been a great few weeks,” he adds. “I’m definitely off to a great start this year.”

Even though Lee has his sights set on the ONE Featherweight World Championship and reigning champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen, he is prepared to face whoever is next to prove that he deserves another opportunity at the gold.

“I’m hoping for the title shot. I’ve called for it, so right now, I’m just waiting,” he added.

“If they give it to someone else, I’m going to wait to see who is the winner of that match, and then I want that person.”

Lee refuses to sit idly by, however.

He has already resumed his training and is adamant about competing several times this year. In fact, he is willing to venture outside of his weight class — assuming he was offered the right opponent.

“My main thing this year is staying active, taking out everybody they put in front of me,” Lee explains.

“If they offered me Eduard Folayang at lightweight, I’d take it. I want to stay busy and I’m willing to fight anyone.”

The Singaporean’s warrior spirit is shining brighter than ever. With big goals for 2019, he has started the year on solid ground.