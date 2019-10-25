Clarence Chew, Yu Mengyu to take on the world’s top table tennis stars

Singapore's Clarence Chew and Yu Mengyu will be facing the world's best table tennis players during the Nov 21-24 T2 Diamond Singapore competition at Our Tampines Hub.

The duo were named as the hosts' exempted players for next month's competition, which carries a combined purse of US$500,000 (S$680,000). Another Singapore paddler, Feng Tianwei, will also feature.

The Singapore stop is the T2 Diamond season's second and final event, following the July leg in Johor Baru, where Taiwanese teen Lin Yun-ju and China's Zhu Yuling were crowned as champions.

Top male paddlers such as Xu Xin, Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Timo Boll, and their female counterparts including Chen Meng, Ding Ning and Mima Ito, are set to be here.

Tickets, starting from $25 (weekdays), are available from www.sistic.com.sg and authorised retailers such as Sin Ten Sports Trading and New Century Table Tennis Academy.