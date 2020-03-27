Commonwealth Games 2022 hoping to avoid clashing with other sports
The Commonwealth Games organisers are firm on the dates for Birmingham 2022 and want sports affected by the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to work with them and avoid "cannibalising opportunities" for all.
The English city is due to stage the 22nd edition of the Games from July 27 to Aug 7, but both the athletics and swimming world championships could be pushed back to 2022 to avoid a potential clash with the Olympics next year.
The Commonwealth Youth Games, scheduled for Aug 1-7 next year in Trinidad and Tobago, could also be affected by the delayed Olympics. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now