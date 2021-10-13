Commonwealth Games sports get major revamp

Athletics and swimming are set to be the only compulsory sports at future Commonwealth Games under a proposed "strategic road map" to give hosts more flexibility, increase the event's appeal and drive down costs.

Next year's Games, scheduled in Birmingham from July 28 to Aug 8, will feature 19 sports.

But the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has recommended that "approximately 15 sports" feature at future Games from the 2026 event onwards.