Competitive cycling returns for first time since 2019 with OCBC Cycle

The mass cycling event will feature on-site races and virtual rides.

Cycling enthusiasts in Singapore will be able to take part in their first competitive race since 2019, with the return of OCBC Cycle.

The mass cycling event, which was held only virtually last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will feature both on-site races and virtual rides this year.

The OCBC Cycle Speedway Championships - featuring three categories - will be the first competitive road cycling event in Singapore since November 2019.

To be held at the Singapore Sports Hub on May 29, it will feature 28 teams across three categories, with the Women's Championship finally debuting this year.

The all-female category was first included last year to encourage female participation, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The other two categories are the OCBC Cycle Speedway Club Championship and the OCBC Cycle Speedway Corporate Championship.

TEAM FORMAT

The Speedway Championships - with a registration fee of $300 per team - will see teams of four split into pairs, with each pair covering five laps on a flat 1km stretch along Stadium Drive in a relay format.

With safe-distancing measures in place, mass rides will continue to be virtual with two new categories in the 100km and 200km distances.

Registration fees are $22 for the 100km event and $25 for the longer distance.

Shorter options are also available in The Straits Times Virtual Ride (23km) or The Sportive Virtual Ride (42km). Children can sign up for the Mighty Savers Kids Virtual Ride (5km).

Registration is free for those three categories.

Participants must cycle the required distance in four rides or less from May 15 to June 13.

For details or registration, visit ocbccycle.com. Online registration ends on May 14.