Conor McGregor retires for a third time

Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor, 31, yesterday announced his retirement from the sport - for a third time.

The former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) world champion said his fighting days were over in a Twitter message posted on his verified account, alongside a picture of the Irishman with his mother, Margaret.

"Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!" he wrote.

"Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours."

McGregor's last fight was in January after a 15 month-absence, when he knocked out American Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a ruthless 40-second destruction in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White paid tribute to McGregor, saying: "I love Conor. There are a handful of people who have made this really fun for me, and he's one of them."