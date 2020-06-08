Conor McGregor retires for a third time
Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor, 31, yesterday announced his retirement from the sport - for a third time.
The former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) world champion said his fighting days were over in a Twitter message posted on his verified account, alongside a picture of the Irishman with his mother, Margaret.
"Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!" he wrote.
"Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours."
McGregor's last fight was in January after a 15 month-absence, when he knocked out American Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in a ruthless 40-second destruction in Las Vegas.
UFC president Dana White paid tribute to McGregor, saying: "I love Conor. There are a handful of people who have made this really fun for me, and he's one of them."
The controversial fighter had also announced his retirement from the sport in March last year and in April 2016. - REUTERS
