Danny, Tan win mixed doubles title in Sweden

Singapore's badminton pair of Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Tan Wei Han clinched the mixed doubles title of the RSL Swedish Open, after a 21-14, 21-16 victory over top seeds and world No. 46 pair of Mikkel Mikkelsen and Mai Surrow of Denmark yesterday.

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew, meanwhile, finished second in the men's singles, after losing 21-11, 21-15 to Japan's Minoru Koga, a week after defeating Lin Dan to win the Thailand Masters.