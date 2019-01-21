Sports

Danny, Tan win mixed doubles title in Sweden

Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Tan Wei HanPHOTO: SINGAPORE BADMINTON ASSOCIATION
Jan 21, 2019 06:00 am

Singapore's badminton pair of Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Tan Wei Han clinched the mixed doubles title of the RSL Swedish Open, after a 21-14, 21-16 victory over top seeds and world No. 46 pair of Mikkel Mikkelsen and Mai Surrow of Denmark yesterday.

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew, meanwhile, finished second in the men's singles, after losing 21-11, 21-15 to Japan's Minoru Koga, a week after defeating Lin Dan to win the Thailand Masters.

