Daveta retain Ablitt Cup

Fijian side Daveta retained the Ablitt Cup at the Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) International Rugby Sevens yesterday, after edging out New Zealand's Ponson 19-17 in a rollercoaster final at the Padang.

In the other finals earlier in the day, BKK came from behind to beat Sri Lanka Tuskers 17-7 for the Shield, Tamariva scored two tries in the final minute to edge Palmyra 15-14 for the Plate, and East Arnhem eased past Kurumi 29-7 for the Bowl.

In the Schools and Colleges category, Tanglin Trust School extended their dominance in the Under-18 Sithawalla Cup by beating Dubai College A 24-12, retaining the title their seniors have won since 2014.