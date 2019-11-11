Daveta retain Ablitt Cup
Fijian side Daveta retained the Ablitt Cup at the Singapore Cricket Club (SCC) International Rugby Sevens yesterday, after edging out New Zealand's Ponson 19-17 in a rollercoaster final at the Padang.
In the other finals earlier in the day, BKK came from behind to beat Sri Lanka Tuskers 17-7 for the Shield, Tamariva scored two tries in the final minute to edge Palmyra 15-14 for the Plate, and East Arnhem eased past Kurumi 29-7 for the Bowl.
In the Schools and Colleges category, Tanglin Trust School extended their dominance in the Under-18 Sithawalla Cup by beating Dubai College A 24-12, retaining the title their seniors have won since 2014.
