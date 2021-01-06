Decision on Australian Grand Prix to be made ‘in coming weeks’

Australian Grand Prix organisers and officials are discussing the schedule for the race with Formula One management, a government spokesman said yesterday, amid speculation the season-opener will be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Australia maintaining strict quarantine controls on international arrivals, media reports have said the March 21 race at Albert Park will be pushed back to later in the season.

"Discussions between the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, the government and Formula One management about the Formula One calendar for 2021 are ongoing," a Victoria state government spokesman said.

"As part of those discussions, the government will continue to prioritise public health considerations while protecting our major events calendar."

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation also backed away from the March 21 schedule.