Defeat has made Nurshahidah Roslie a better boxer

When Singapore's top female boxer Nurshahidah Roslie lost to Australia's April Adams last July, she did not lose the lesson.

Nurshahidah went 10 rounds with Adams in that bout in Brisbane, but lost by unanimous decision as all three Australian judges went in favour of the local boxer.

The learning points from that defeat stayed with Nurshahidah, nicknamed "The Sniper". She went on to rack up five more victories, taking her record to 13 wins, two losses.

The 31-year-old professional boxer told The New Paper earlier this week: "I used to rush and wasn't focused on the performance but just on winning.

"Now, I want a knock-out that's clean and nice; not just wild swings to get the win.

"I'm more focused on techniques and my footwork - finding the right angle to go in for sharper hits.

"I'm hoping to bring something different and more exciting to the audience this time around."

Nurshahidah has won six titles, including the super bantamweight and featherweight titles of WBC Asia, a Thailand-based affiliate of the World Boxing Council.

She will be in action against Thailand's Siriphon Chanbuala at the Singapore Fighting Championship's SFC 7 event tomorrow.

In their last meeting two years ago, she finished Siriphon through a third-round technical knockout, but now aims for a "clean hit to the head".

Her coach Arvind Lalwani, 39, believes that she has become a better boxer.

"Before, she was an immature fighter. Wasn't thinking as much and was all about being aggressive," said Lalwani, the founder of SFC and a former national amateur boxer and trainer. "Now, she's more calculated and refined, which comes with experience."

SFC 7, which takes place at Juggernaut Fight Club's Seng Poh Road premises from 6pm tomorrow, has several other pro boxing and amateur MMA bouts lined up.

Also taking place are the inaugural WBC muay thai national title fights, where Wynn Neo and Vincent Chew will be contesting the featherweight (up to 57kg) division, and Brandon Ng will face Andre Seah in the welterweight class (up to 66kg).