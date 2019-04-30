Deja vu for Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas vie for title

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas (right) celebrates beside teammate Lewis Hamilton after winning the Azerbaijan GP on Sunday.

Mercedes may feel a sense of deja vu with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton locked in an increasingly exclusive battle for the Formula One title, but team boss Toto Wolff says it is different to what went before.

A full-blown, intra-team rivalry - such as Mercedes had to manage with Hamilton and retired champion Nico Rosberg - remains a long way off.

"I think we are lucky that they have a very good relationship, they get on with each other, there is not a lot of games in the background and I'm very happy about that," said Wolff, after Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

"But ... we have seen relationships deteriorate. We want them to be feisty, lions in the car. But, equally, the respect needs to stay in there."

Bottas and Hamilton are separated by just one point at the top of the standings after two wins and two second places each, with the Finn ahead because he set the fastest lap in the season-opening Australian GP.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, third in the standings, is already 35 points adrift of Bottas after four races.

Hamilton and Rosberg engaged in a tense rivalry for the title from 2014 to 2016, at the height of Mercedes' dominance.

What started out as a friendly rivalry between the boyhood friends swiftly disintegrated into all-out acrimony, including on-track contact on more than one occasion.

That prompted Mercedes to impose "rules of engagement" to rein them in.

But Bottas, 29, and Hamilton, 34, have enjoyed a far more harmonious relationship.

Hamilton expects that to remain the case so long as both drivers obey the rules set out by the team.

"I think Valtteri and I have always had a lot of respect for each other, and we continue to do so," he said.

"Drivers in the past didn't stick to the rules of engagement that we have as a team, and Valtteri does."

Wolff made clear he is prepared to deal with the situation if it gets out of hand.