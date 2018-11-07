Dejdamrong looking for win to kick-start title bid at ONE: Heart of the Lion

On Friday (Nov 9), Muay Thai Legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke will try to re-ignite his bid for a World Title opportunity at ONE: Heart of the Lion.

“Kru Rong” will take on seven-time Indian national wushu champion Himanshu Kaushik inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I am a 110 percent ready for my bout. I’m very excited to come back and fight again, and excited to get in the cage.

“This one is a little bit special because I’m very happy to be competing in Singapore once again, in front of all my students from Evolve, and especially since I consider Singapore a second home.

Dejdamrong, who turns 40 two days before the event, is still one of the most feared strikers in the mixed martial arts.

The Thai warrior is also undefeated in the Lion City.

He will have a tough task ahead as he faces Kaushik, a wushu-sanda practitioner who made the switch to mixed martial arts compiling a 71-7 record in the sport.

The 26-year-old made his promotional debut at ONE: GRIT & GLORY, facing erstwhile undefeated Indonesian hero Stefer Rahardian in the Jakarta Convention Center, Indonesia.

It would not be a dream start for his ONE career though, as Rahardian took him to the ground before he could impose his game.

He faces a Muay Thai icon this time, in a contest that promises stand-up action, but Dejdamrong is cautious of predicting how the bout will play out.

“It’s hard to compare the different martial arts like wushu and Muay Thai. They are very different styles and have their different strengths,” he says.

“The only way to compare them properly is once we step in the cage on 9 November.”

However, he is sure about one thing, and that is that he will get back on the winning track this Friday.