Dinner delivery for Chiam See Tong Sports Fund donors

Donors to this year's Chiam See Tong Sports Fund will have nine-course meals from The Salted Plum restaurant delivered to their homes on Oct 2, the night of the annual fundraiser.

Organisers are hoping to raise at least $125,000 for the fund, which had benefited over 30 young local athletes since its inception in 2017.

Guests can make donations of $500 or $1,000 towards the fundraiser. Besides the dinner, each donor will also receive two bottles of wine, six cans of beer and special glasses. Donors who contribute $1,000 will get an additional bottle of champagne.

The dinner programme will be shown on Zoom and Facebook for all donors and partners.

Interested parties can purchase meal packages by e-mailing info@chiamseetongsf.sg.