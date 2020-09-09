Sports

Dinner delivery for Chiam See Tong Sports Fund donors

Sep 09, 2020 06:00 am

Donors to this year's Chiam See Tong Sports Fund will have nine-course meals from The Salted Plum restaurant delivered to their homes on Oct 2, the night of the annual fundraiser.

Organisers are hoping to raise at least $125,000 for the fund, which had benefited over 30 young local athletes since its inception in 2017.

Guests can make donations of $500 or $1,000 towards the fundraiser. Besides the dinner, each donor will also receive two bottles of wine, six cans of beer and special glasses. Donors who contribute $1,000 will get an additional bottle of champagne.

The dinner programme will be shown on Zoom and Facebook for all donors and partners.

Interested parties can purchase meal packages by e-mailing info@chiamseetongsf.sg.

Syazni Ramlee's (above) retirement has been held back by the WFC's delay, but national coach Lim Jin Quan has more time to handle a congested calendar.
Sports

Syazni's swansong delayed

Related Stories

Tokyo Olympics should be held at any cost, says Japanese minister

Veteran lawyer Edmond Pereira throws his hat into ring to be SA chief

Team Ground Up secure $100k funding ahead of S'pore Athletics election

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS