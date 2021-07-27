Diver Daley wins first Olympic gold

Britain's Tom Daley and Matty Lee in action during the men's synchronised 10m platform final.

Tom Daley's first Olympic diving title adds a golden chapter to a life lived in the public eye, during which he has become one of Britain's most recognisable athletes and prominent voices on gay rights.

The 27-year-old, along with Matty Lee, took full advantage of some uncharacteristically wayward Chinese diving to win the synchronised 10m platform gold yesterday at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games.

It was Daley's first gold - at his fourth Games - to go with the bronzes he won at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Afterwards, having wiped away tears on the podium, Daley said: "Oh my goodness, it's actually kind of unbelievable.

"I've dreamt of this - as has Matt - since I started diving 20 years ago."

"Laying in bed, every day, I would visualise my dive over and over and over and over again, with no mistakes, and you know, it played out exactly how we had visualised it," he added.

Costly errors for China's Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen in their fourth dive saw them cede to the British pair the lead, which they could not regain after the final dive.