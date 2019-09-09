Diver Jonathan Chan is first Singaporean to qualify for 2020 Olympics

National diver Jonathan Chan became the first Singaporean athlete to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics after winning the men's 10m platform event at the Asian Diving Cup in Malaysia last night.

Chan, who is also the Republic's first diver to qualify for the Games, topped the five-man field to win the gold medal after six rounds at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil.

He amassed a total of 407.90 points, pipping China's Wang Zewei (393.45 points) to the gold. North Korea's Ri Kwon Hyok was third with 347.25.

When asked how he felt to have become the first Singaporean to qualify for Tokyo 2020, Chan said: "I am speechless and still trying to let the reality sink in.

"I hope that I will be the first of many more divers to qualify. And to inspire my teammates to work towards qualification as well so I won't go alone."

Chan had shown his potential last November, when he won the Singapore leg of the Fina Grand Prix in 438.55 points at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, ahead of Olympic silver medallist German Sanchez of Mexico.

He had also won two silvers and two bronzes during the 2017 SEA Games.