E-sports centre EXP opens at Sports Hub

Jul 09, 2021 06:00 am

EXP, Singapore's largest e-sports experience centre by Esports Entertainment Asia Pte Ltd, was launched at the Singapore Sports Hub yesterday, with Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong as the guest of honour.

Located at the Kallang Wave Mall and spanning 12,000 sq ft, EXP houses an e-sports ecosystem under one roof.

With features such as an integrated live-streaming-ready e-sports event space, pro-esports team rooms and an open-concept LAN gaming area, this facility complements the Sports Hub's partnership with the Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association.

