E-sports chief eyes three medals at SEA Games

The Evos Esports SG team (from left: Chong Ru Chyi, 24, Akihiro Furusawa, 23, Robert Boon Wei Xing, 21, Andrew Lim, 24, and Tan Zheng Wei, 26). There are five titles at stake at the SEA Games in the Philippines from Nov 30 to Dec 11.

Singapore Esports Association president Ng Chong Geng believes the Republic can win medals in at least three of the five titles at the SEA Games in the Philippines this year, when e-sports makes its bow at the regional Games.

Among the prospective medallists are Evos Esports SG, who will be nominated to the Singapore National Olympic Council for the Mobile Legends game.

Medals will also be awarded in the Dota 2, Starcraft II, Arena of Valor and Tekken 7 competitions at the Nov 30- Dec 11 Games.

The five-strong Evos team, a mix of students and young working adults between 21 and 26, will hone their skills in at least three more competitions before the Games. These include the May 18-19 South-east Asia Clash of Champions at the SG: Digital Wonderland tech carnival at Suntec City.

It is the first time Singapore is hosting a regional Mobile Legends event, which will also feature Malaysian side GeekFam, Indonesian teams PSG x RRQ and Flash, Cignal Ultra from the Philippines and Burmese Ghouls from Myanmar.

At its press conference yesterday, captain Robert Boon told The Straits Times: "These competitions will be good training for us to see how we fare against teams from the region.

"We definitely have to change up our training . There'll be more (sessions) and it'll be more intensive."

Boon, a 21-year-old pharmaceutical science undergraduate, noted that the powerhouse teams from Indonesia and the Philippines usually train eight hours a day while Evos train two hours a day in the lead-up to major competitions.

He said: "We're going to make sure (training) goes up to three to four hours a day for at least six days a week and we'll do what's necessary. It's going to be easier now, with the help of the Singapore Esports Association and (the support and resources provided)."

Ng, who told The Straits Times last November that it is working with sponsor Singtel and SEA Games official e-sports partner Razer to provide training facilities and sparring partners, added: "We will look further into developing regulations and policies to support the growth of e-sports."