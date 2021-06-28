E-sports: Flash Axle Sports make winning debut

Flash Axle Sports, a newly formed entity by Singapore-based simulation racing outfit Team Flash and former Formula One racer Alex Yoong's Axle Sports, earned their first piece of silverware on their debut at the 24-hour race at Le Mans, the final event of the global Esport Endurance Series, on Saturday (June 26).

Flash Axle Sports sent two teams – Car No. 11 and Car No. 12. Car No. 11 held on to their qualifying position and finished second behind Italian team, Wave Freem eSports at the Circuito de la Sarthe.

Piloted by Singapore's Mohammad Aleef "Hamilton", Malaysia's Naquib Azlan and Finland's Mikko Nassi, Car No. 11 was leading the race at the 10-hour mark, but ultimately finished behind the Italians.

Car No. 12 crashed at the halfway mark and was unable to finish the race.

Axle Sports founder Yoong said: “The team did well to finish P2 with all things considered. It was a challenging race to start with and racing in the wet only made it even tougher.

"I’m proud of the way we recovered after each incident in the race and managed to earn second spot on the podium. A win was definitely on the cards but ultimately we showed that we can compete among the world’s best and we are optimistic for future races to come. We could not have asked for a better start to our partnership with Team Flash.”

Team Flash chief executive Mark Chew said: “We are proud of what Flash Axle Sports have achieved on their first race as partners, and it proves that we have the talent to fight for race wins on a global level.

"The result affirms our confidence in the partnership between Team Flash and Axle Sports and we look forward to participating in more international e-racing events in the future.”

Flash Axle Sports will compete in the upcoming Stephane Ratel Organisation (SRO) GT World Challenge Esports Asia Endurance Series on July 17 around the virtual Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia. Qualifying takes place from July 5-11.

The GT World Challenge Esports Championship is a global virtual racing initiative organised by SRO Motorsports Group with each event streamed live on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook .