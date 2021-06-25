E-sports: Singapore-based Team Flash announce partnership with Alex Yoong's Axle Sports

Flash Axle, a collaboration between Team Flash and Axle Sports, will be taking part in the 24-hour race at Le Mans, the last event of the global Esports Endurance Series, on June 26.

Singapore-based e-racing outfit Team Flash have announced a collaboration with ex-Formula One driver Alex Yoong's Axle Sports to compete at the 24-hour race at Le Mans, the final event of the global Esports Endurance Series on Saturday (June 26).

The combined outfit, which will be called Flash Axle, will field two cars, with each car having a team of three drivers.

Car No. 11 will feature Singapore's Mohammad Aleef "Hamilton", Malaysia's Naquib Azlan and Finland's Mikko Nassi, while car No. 12 will be piloted by Malaysia's Mika Hakimi, Inigo Anton of the Philippines and Australia's Cian Butler.

Both cars will be competing against 12 other teams in the top-tier DPi class.

Yoong, founder of Axle Sports, said: “Both Flash Axle cars are going up against the best teams and drivers in the world at the 24-hour race at Le Mans around Circuito de la Sarthe.

"It will be challenging, but we have won a race in this series before and we believe our team is good enough to take the win. This race will be the start of our exciting partnership with Team Flash as they are one of the top e-sports organisations in South-east Asia.”

Team Flash had just took both the individual driver’s and team championships at the recently concluded E1 Championships, an Asia-Pacific simulation racing competition.

Team Flash chief executive Mark Chew said: "We are looking to further give our drivers additional opportunities in the e-racing world. We are looking forward to the partnership with Axle Sports in particular working with Alex on international e-racing events moving forward.”

Both cars from Flash Axle Sports have qualified in the top five, with car No. 11 driven by Naquib Azlan on the front row, having qualified second, while car No. 12 will start from fifth place on the grid.

Fans can tune in to Pitlane TV on YouTube and catch the action live from 9pm (Singapore time).

Team Flash and Axle Sports have also extended their partnership to compete in the Stéphane Ratel Organisation (SRO) GT World Challenge Esports Asia Endurance Series on July 17 around the virtual Mount Panorama Circuit in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia. The qualifiers take place from July 5-11.

The GT World Challenge Esports Championship is a global virtual racing initiative organised by SRO Motorsports Group, with each event streamed live across YouTube, Twitch and Facebook.