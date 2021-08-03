Early exit for transgender weightlifter Hubbard

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made history yesterday by becoming the first openly transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games, but she suffered disappointment with an early exit from the women's 87kg final after three no-lifts in the snatch.

At 43, Hubbard was the oldest competitor in the weightlifting event in Tokyo, where her inclusion had ignited a fierce debate about fairness for women and gender identification and inclusivity.

Hubbard was born male but transitioned eight years ago and resumed weightlifting after a long stint away from the sport.

She had been tipped for a medal in Tokyo, having won a World Championship silver in 2017 and Oceania championship gold in 2019.

But her competition was over within 10 minutes of her first attempt, with no-lifts in her first three efforts.

She cleared the bar above her head on the second effort, celebrating with clenched fists amid loud cheers before the attempt was declared a no-lift.

Hubbard took no questions from reporters after her exit but, in brief comments, thanked Japan for its hosting of the contest and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for its role in what she said was making sport accessible to all.

"I'm not entirely unaware of the controversy which surrounds my participation at these Games," Hubbard said.

"And as such, I would particularly like to thank the IOC, for I think really affirming its commitment to the principles of Olympism and establishing that sport is something for all people, that it is inclusive and is accessible."

A medal would have made her the oldest weightlifter to reach an Olympic podium.