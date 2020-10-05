Eliud Kipchoge in first loss since 2013

It proved 13th time unlucky as world record holder Eliud Kipchoge fluffed his lines at yesterday's London Marathon, which was won in a thrilling sprint finish by Ethiopian Shura Kitata.

Limited to elite runners and with no crowds due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the marathon was the first Kipchoge has not won since finishing second in Berlin in 2013.

The 35-year-old finished eighth after suffering cramps.

Dropped at the 38km mark of the 42.2km race, Kipchoge could only watch as Kitata, 24, edged clear in the final metres to win by one second over Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba, 30, in 2hr 5min 41sec. Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma took third.