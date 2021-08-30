Emotional for Afghanistan’s para-athletes

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said yesterday that the well-being of two newly arrived Afghan athletes are its top priority, and the pair will not be speaking to media during the Paralympics.

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli arrived in Tokyo on Saturday to compete in the 2020 Paralympics after Khudadadi made a video appeal for help to leave Kabul after the Taliban swept to power.

The two athletes met IPC president Andrew Parsons and other officials on arrival at the village, said the IPC's chief communications officer, Craig Spence.

"The meeting was extremely emotional, there were lots of tears from everyone in the room. It was remarkable, it really was a remarkable meeting," he said.

Khudadadi and Rasouli had expressed a wish not to speak to media and this would be respected, Spence added.

Khudadadi, a taekwondo exponent, and track athlete Rasouli were evacuated from the Afghan capital a week ago and landed in Tokyo on a flight from Paris.

The pair had been due to arrive in Tokyo on Aug 17, but were unable to leave Afghanistan after thousands of people rushed to Kabul's airport in a bid to flee the country.