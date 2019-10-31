Sports

England fined for their response to the All Blacks’ haka

England (in white) facing down New Zealand's haka in a V-shaped formation during the Rugby World Cup semi-final last Saturday. PHOTO: AFP
England have been fined for their response to the haka before last Saturday's World Cup semi-final victory over New Zealand, despite All Blacks coach Steve Hansen describing their V-shaped formation as "brilliant" and "imaginative".

England fanned out across the pitch as the All Blacks delivered the challenge, with several players who crossed the halfway line standing their ground when officials tried to usher them back.

World Rugby regulations stipulate opponents must not cross the halfway line while the haka is being performed. It did not disclose the size of the fine, which is to be donated to charity.

"England have been fined for a breach of World Cup tournament rules relating to cultural challenges, which states that no players from the team receiving the challenge may advance beyond the halfway line," the sport's governing body said in a statement.- REUTERS

