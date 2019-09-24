England ready for ‘15 Donald Trumps’

England coach Eddie Jones has told his side to prepare for "15 Donald Trumps" when they face the United States at the Rugby World Cup.

Jones' men have just a four-day turnaround from their opening 35-3 win over Tonga on Sunday until Thursday's match in Kobe, which sees the United States launch their Pool C campaign.

And while, unlike geo-politics, the Eagles are a second-string rugby union nation rather than a superpower, Jones expects them to be as fiery as the outspoken US president.

"I've watched every game, but the only game I'm worried about at the moment is the USA," said Jones.

"The only game I am interested in is the USA.

"It's going to be like 15 Donald Trumps out there, so we'll have to be on our job, because we know they're going to give it everything they've got, just like Tonga did. "

Last year, Jones labelled Bruce Craig the "Donald Trump of rugby" after the Bath owner criticised his methods following a rash of injuries at England training camps.

