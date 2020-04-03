England rugby coach Eddie Jones extends contract to 2023

Eddie Jones has signed a two-year extension to his contract as England coach that will see him remain in charge of the side until the end of the 2023 World Cup in France, the Rugby Football Union announced yesterday.

The 60-year-old Australian took charge following hosts England's first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup.

His current deal expires next year, but talks have been ongoing about an extension since Jones guided England to last year's World Cup final in Japan, where they were beaten by South Africa.

Jones, acknowledging the impact of the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the suspension of major sport worldwide, said: "The extension is a great honour for me.

"But, in the current environment, it is only right to acknowledge what a difficult time the world is facing.