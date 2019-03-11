England stay in hunt for Six Nations title
England ran in eight tries as they outclassed and overpowered Italy 57-14 at Twickenham to stay in the hunt for the Six Nations rugby title yesterday morning (Singapore time).
England have 15 points and a massive points-difference advantage over the Welsh and Ireland, who are third on nine points ahead of last night's late game against France.
If Wales beat Ireland on Saturday, they will seal the title, buta defeat would mean England can win it with a victory over Scotland, unless Ireland rack up two huge bonus-point wins. - REUTERS
