Sports

England stay in hunt for Six Nations title

Mar 11, 2019 06:00 am

England ran in eight tries as they outclassed and overpowered Italy 57-14 at Twickenham to stay in the hunt for the Six Nations rugby title yesterday morning (Singapore time).

England have 15 points and a massive points-difference advantage over the Welsh and Ireland, who are third on nine points ahead of last night's late game against France.

If Wales beat Ireland on Saturday, they will seal the title, buta defeat would mean England can win it with a victory over Scotland, unless Ireland rack up two huge bonus-point wins. - REUTERS

Fencers bag historic gold in Asian meet
Team Singapore

Fencers bag historic gold in Asian meet

Related Stories

All Blacks skipper Read to quit after World Cup

Mandy helps SSP win quartets, overall titles

Australia, NZ set for Asian Games' team events

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

OTHER SPORTS