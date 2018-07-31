Ericsson has raced thirsty for years

Sauber's Swedish Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson has revealed that he has raced thirsty for years because he has ditched his car's water bottle in order to save weight.

The tall Swede explained the situation on Twitter after Sunday's sweltering Hungarian Grand Prix, in which he shed between 2.5 and 3 kg.

"Haven't had a drink system installed for over two years (including today)," he said in response to Kimi Raikkonen racing without water after Ferrari failed to connect the drinks bottle.

"It weighs around 1.5 kg. So we choose not to use it because of the weight. Just one of the reasons why we should have the same weight for all drivers," added Ericsson, who said he kept well-hydrated before the race.

Raikkonen, who finished third at the Hungaroring where track temperatures were well above 50 deg C, made light of his problem.