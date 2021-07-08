Sports

Events galore with GetActive! Singapore

Jul 08, 2021 06:00 am

This year's GetActive! Singapore (GASG) campaign will offer both virtual and physical activities from July 23 to Aug 8 at the Singapore Sports Hub, selected ActiveSG sport centres and community spaces, with safe management measures in place.

This year, the GASG workout will be part of the National Day's Dance of the Nation initiative.

Members of the public are invited to submit dance-workout videos, which could be featured on NDP's social channels. For details, go to ndp.org.sg or go.gov.sg/getactivesingapore.

Among the other activities is Start With 60, a national online movement aimed at challenging Singaporeans to kick-start an active lifestyle journey through 60 seconds of physical activity.

