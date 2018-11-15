Evolve MMA adds two martial arts superstars to its roster

After a clean sweep at ONE: Heart Of The Lion last Friday (Nov 9), Evolve MMA announced a couple of big additions to their already-stacked talent teams.

The Singapore-based gym announced that two-time mixed martial arts world champion Miesha “Cupcake” Tate and the sport’s most dominant world champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson have joined the Evolve Instructor Team and the Evolve Fight Team, respectively.

Tate was instrumental in bringing women's mixed martial arts to the forefront of the sport and pop culture during her rivalry with Ronda Rousey beginning in 2013.

After amassing a professional record of 18-7, the American retired from the sport in 2016.

In addition to her duties as an instructor, Tate will also join ONE Championship as a Vice President.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who was part of the first trade in mixed martial arts history, will now represent Evolve inside the ONE Championship cage.

The American captured the inaugural UFC Flyweight Championship in September 2012 and successfully defended the belt 11 consecutive times, more than any other world champion in the sport’s history.

He officially joined ONE on October 28, and will make his debut in the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix in 2019.

Also, Johnson will serve as the Chief Brand Ambassador for ONE eSports, a revolutionary new venture that will be Asia’s largest global eSports championship series. It is scheduled to launch next year alongside ONE events.

The addition of these two martial arts legends stays faithful to Evolve’s mission to “unleash greatness in everyone through authentic martial arts under World Champions” and to “capture more World Championship titles in Muay Thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and mixed martial arts.”