Ex-IOC official named chief operating officer of Global Esports body

Paul J. Foster. PHOTO: GLOBAL ESPORTS FEDERATION
Apr 14, 2020 06:00 am

The Singapore-based Global Esports Federation (GEF) yesterday confirmed several key appointments, including former International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Paul J. Foster as chief operating officer and the Sega Group's board chairman Hideki Okamura as a board member.

Okamura is also representative director of Japan Esports Union, the leading body in Japanese esports.

Foster, who spent over 15 years with the Olympic movement, beginning with his hometown Sydney, was appointed the GEF's COO by president Chris Chan, having previously served as senior adviser.

The Australian will be responsible for establishing a robust leadership team to continue spearheading the GEF's mission to convene the world's esports ecosystem.

Foster said in a media release: "The GEF motto, #worldconnected, says it all.

"Through the power of connectivity, esports offers a platform of inclusive participation, learning, sharing and enjoyment, regardless of physical distance.

"I am excited to continue contributing to Global Esports Federation in fulfilling its mission to convene the esports ecosystem and unleash the unlimited possibilities of sports in this digital age."

Since his involvement with Sydney 2000, Foster has led teams at more than 10 Olympic Games, culminating with an extensive stint as IOC's head of protocol, events and hospitality.

After leaving the IOC, he established his consulting firm in London and Los Angeles; and led teams and projects in various cities, including Madrid, Baku, Paris, Rome and New York City.

The GEF, which was launched in Singapore last December, also confirmed eight commissions, led by top experts in their respective fields.

