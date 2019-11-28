Ex-Singapore Tourism Board chief Lionel Yeo to be Sports Hub's new CEO

Former Singapore Tourism Board (STB) chief Lionel Yeo has been appointed as the Singapore Sports Hub's new chief executive officer.

Sports Hub Pte Ltd (SHPL), the consortium which manages the S$1.33 billion Sports Hub facility at Kallang, made the announcement yesterday.

Currently CEO adviser at ride-hailing company Grab, the 46-year-old Yeo will officially take up his new appointment on Feb 3 next year.

He said in a media release: "The Singapore Sports Hub is a major national project that I had been involved with during my time in government service.

"I am aware of the challenges SportsHub faces and also of its achievements and tremendous potential.

"I am humbled to be given the opportunity to serve as its CEO, and look forward to engaging with all stakeholders to build on its success for Singapore."

Yeo was STB's chief from 2012 to last year, during which he executed a successful strategy to attract major sports and leisure events to Singapore.

During his six-year stint at STB, the Republic hosted major sporting events such as the WTA Finals, Singapore Rugby Sevens and the International Champions Cup.

The Sports Hub CEO's position had been vacant since Oon Jin Teik announced his resignation in January after apparently disagreeing with the SHPL board over the Sports Hub's commercial and social position.

Since Oon left the consortium in April, Sports Hub chairman Bryn Jones had been its acting CEO as well.

Expressing his delight at Yeo's appointment, Jones said: "The CEO has the all-important job to realise the SportsHub's vision, goals and plans with the support of our partners and to work closely with them to deliver this vision and our long-term strategic plan to be the region's premier sport, entertainment and lifestyle destination."